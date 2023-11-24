Game on | The countdown to TCMF has begun | Kevin Anderson

The Tamworth Country Music Festival is coming up fast, and this week's announcement of nominees for the 52nd Golden Guitar Awards signalled the official countdown to January 19 .
Hearing the names of local artists read out sis no doubt a proud moment for our community.
We are the Country Music capital of Australia, and it's always great to see homegrown talent shine on the biggest stage.
Congratulations to Tamworth born and bred starts Felicity Urquhart and Ash Dallas, who picked up a bag of nominations between them.
It was also fantastic to see Loren Ryan and Lane Pittman pick up nominations as New Talent of the Year. Loren and Lane are both incredibly hard-working musicians and are deserving of this recognition.
I know TCMF organisers have been working all year in preparation of a great festival next year, and with the nominees for the Golden Guitar Awards announced, the countdown to January 19 has well and truly begun!
This week, at the Tamworth Agricultural Institute, local farmers came together with researchers and innovators to continue the push to modernise farming practices in the region
Farmers in the Peel and Namoi Valleys are some of the most innovative, forward-thinking producers in the Nation, and events like the Farmers2Founders event this week ensure our producers stay ahead of the curve.
Agriculture faces significant risks moving forward including ongoing workforce shortages, biosecurity risks, climate variability, supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and sustainability.
We're also still facing drought right across the Northwest, despite the very welcome rain we have had over the past week.
I know it's important that we support those who know the land better than any other, which is why I welcome events like the Farmers2Founders AGtivate series, which gives farmers the tools they need to utilise the benefits of the latest in technology.
I thank Farmers2Founders for launching this event in Tamworth and look forward to seeing our farmers reap the benefits.
