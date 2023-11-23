'It was swipe right, and it was right': Tinder portal to fantasy girl

With the love of his life holding two daggers over his head, Sam Bowden was unsure if she would accept to marriage proposal or decapitate him.
Luckily, Katrina Lorien said yes.
And so it came to pass that Bowden and Lorien took their relationship to the next level while also celebrating their love of the Lord of the Rings.
Lorien's Lord of the Rings fandom is so intense she legally changed her surname, in honour Lothlrien or Lrien - the elves realm in the classic JRR Tolkien tale.
The couple got engaged while on a Lord of the Rings tour in New Zealand early this year.
"And I actually proposed to her at Lothlrien," the former Pirates flyer said. "So it was a little bit of an interesting take on it. I proposed, basically, at knife point.
"The tour we went on had us dressed as elves, with the original swords and things like that. And she had these two daggers literally over my head as I proposed.
"So I was sure if I'd end up decapitated, or she'd say yes."
Three weeks ago, the couple welcomed their first child into the world. Little Winter's name is a reflection of Bowden's Viking fascination, and Lorien's love of nature.
He relishes immersing himself in the lore of those seafaring warriors who terrorised Europe a thousand years ago; so much so that he wears his fair hair long, and his fair beard full.
Being a parent was "definitely" the biggest challenge of his life, he said, adding: "It's definitely an eye-opener. I very much appreciate what my parents must have had to go through with me and my siblings."
"She's been amazing as a mum," he said of Lorien. "Whereas I thought I'd take the lead [parenting] role, she definitely has."
Hailing from Walcha, Bowden stayed in Tamworth after graduating from Farrer, where he had boarded.
The 32-year-old is now an architectural drafting technician at Tamworth firm D&C Projects. He drew the CH Boutique Hotel in the city's CBD.
And on January 28, 2020, Bowden - who will play for the Taipans' open men's side at the oztag State Cup in March - announced on Facebook that he and Lorien were in a relationship. They met on the Tinder dating app.
"It was just a swipe right, and it was right," Bowden said.
"And literally from the first time I met her," he added, "I just felt a connection that was greater than I'd seen with anyone else before. So it's really nice."
