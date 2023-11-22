Residents have three months to read council's 20-year town plan

People living in the Liverpool Plains have three months to read, review and respond to the council's 20-year population growth and housing plan.
The Growth Management and Housing Strategy 2043 will be available on the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) website for three months to March 2024, which does not include a 21-day break during the Christmas and New Year period.
The goal of the strategy is to come up with a plan to attract more people to the region and to figure out a better housing plan than the average three-bedroom home on a 1000-square metre lot it currently has.
Mayor Doug Hawkins (OAM) said the shire is desperately short of suitable accommodation and needs land released so they can build a mixture of affordable housing to build on.
"Like the old TAFE building, it is an excellent site for an entrepreneur to build two or three-bedroom units," Mr Hawkins said of the NSW government-owned structure.
"Because there's a lot of professional people who don't want to mow lawns on the weekend, and we need to attract those professional people here to work."
Mr Hawkins said the average household in the shire has about 2.3 people in a three or four-bedroom home, "so it's not as if all the houses here are full".
"We don't only need lifestyle blocks, but we need modern three-bedroom affordable housing if we're going to have any growth at all."
Mr Hawkins encourages everyone to have a say "and an input regardless of how big or small their thoughts or ideas are" about improving and growing the Liverpool Plains.
"It's one of those things where we never know if we might pick up a gem out of a two-sentence submission... everything's in the mix," Mr Hawkins said.
The Growth Management and Housing Strategy 2043 covers the background and purpose, key issues, solutions and recommendations for the future of the shire's growth, in a large but readable document available online.
Once all submissions are in, councillors will then address the updated review during the April 2024 ordinary meeting at the Station Street chambers in Quirindi.
