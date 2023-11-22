The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Residents have three months to read council's 20-year town plan

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) mayor Doug Hawkins encourages every one in the region to "have a say" about the 20-year population and housing growth strategy. Picture supplied.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) mayor Doug Hawkins encourages every one in the region to "have a say" about the 20-year population and housing growth strategy. Picture supplied.

People living in the Liverpool Plains have three months to read, review and respond to the council's 20-year population growth and housing plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.