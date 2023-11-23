Flashback Friday | Are you a child of the 80s or 90s? Know anyone in these pics?

It's that time of the week again when we send our Leader photographers off to delve deep into the archives to find some photographic treasures.
This week they have returned with photos from the 80's and 90's.
We don't know who they are. But you might. So feel free to get in touch or just browse the 80's and 90's vibes.
Associate Professor Frank Bongiorno called the 80's the decade that transformed Australia.
"It was a time when Australians fought for social change - on union picket lines, at rallies for women's rights and against nuclear weapons, and as part of a new environmental movement."
AIDS emerged as a deadly epidemic, and work began on the internet.
It was the era of the compact disc [CD].
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer married in 1981.
1982 saw the Falklands War kick off between the United Kingdom and Argentina.
Michael Jackson released Thriller in 1982. It would go on to become one of the most successful albums of all time.
Black South African Anglican archbishop Desmond Tutu is awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace for his work in opposition to apartheid in 1984. He died in 2021.
In September 1985, the wreckage of the RMS Titanic is discovered at a depth of about 13,000 feet by a team of oceanographers led by Robert Ballard. The ship sank in 1912.
The benefit concert Live Aid is held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia in 1985. The event raised millions of dollars for famine relief in Ethiopia.
In January 1986, the United States space shuttle Challenger explodes after lift-off, killing its crew of seven astronauts.
Explosions at the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, Ukraine, brought about the worst nuclear reactor accident in history in April 1986.
In December 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, after a bomb was detonated, killing all 259 people on board and 11 individuals on the ground.
A series of protests and demonstrations in China culminate with a government crackdown on the demonstrators in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.
A symbol of the Cold War, the Berlin Wall came down in November 1989.
The Persian Gulf War begins as Iraq invades neighbouring Kuwait.
1991 saw the collapse of the USSR. The former superpower is replaced by 15 independent countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
The sitcom Friends debuts in 1994 and becomes hugely popular around the world.
Princess Diana and two others are killed in a car accident in Paris.
In December 1997, James Cameron's Titanic was released in American theatres.
Google was founded in September 1998, by Sergey Brin and Larry Page. The search engine would go on to become one of the most popular sites on the Internet.
