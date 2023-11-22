The Northern Daily Leader
Cyril Knox Art Prize opening showcases extraordinary local talent

By Newsroom
November 22 2023 - 2:00pm
More than 20 local Aboriginal artists submitted works. Picture supplied.
The inaugural Cyril Knox Art Prize exhibition was officially launched on Saturday, November 18, with a special opening event at The Crossing Theatre in Narrabri showcasing the extraordinary local artworks that will be on display until Friday, November 24.

