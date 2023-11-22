Waste No More to be no more: Challenge and Council close recycling store

One of Tamworth's well-known community treasures will permanently close its doors next week.
Waste No More, a store for recycled and refurbished goods in Taminda, will open for the last time on Saturday, December 2.
The store first opened in 2019 and is run by disability support organisation Challenge Community Services in partnership with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
"It's not functioning that well financially due to economic pressures. Many in the community are struggling as well, so we've made the decision to close Waste No More," Challenge's executive director business services Richard Hardwick said.
Challenge workers regularly comb through and repair tonnes of tossed treasures TRC recovers from the Forest Road Landfill, creating jobs for people with disabilities and cutting waste in one fell swoop.
Mr Hardwick said Challenge will look after the handful of employees who work for Waste No More by deploying them to other jobs within the business.
"Over the four years, we've transitioned a number of supported employees with a disability through that site. They've learned a whole heap of skills and will continue to work with us in other roles," he said.
The loss of Waste No More is not as big of a shakeup for Challenge as losing its recycling contract with TRC was, which threw 38 employees' jobs up in the air last year.
The Leader understands Challenge has known about the shop's ultimate fate for at least a month, but Mr Hardwick said the company had "a lot to wrap up" before announcing the closure to the public.
"Advance notice wouldn't have made any difference to sales," he said.
But Challenge is working to expand capacity at Waste No More for a last hurrah: a three-day fire sale from Thursday, November 30, to closing day on Saturday, December, 2.
"The last three days are going to be 'if you can carry it, you can take it,' it's yours," Mr Hardwick said.
"The only thing we ask the public is to not dump products at that site, which is a problem we've already been dealing with and is another cost we didn't factor in."
A TRC spokesperson said council understands Challenge's decision to close the shop and "appreciate the work of staff and volunteers in resource recovery, as well as their work across our community more broadly".
It is unclear how the end of the partnership will impact council's efforts to improve sustainability by diverting recyclable materials from landfill, but TRC says that's a problem for 2024.
"Tamworth Regional Council aims to increase resource recovery as part of a strategic approach to waste management and sustainability and will explore other options for resource recovery in the new year," the TRC spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.