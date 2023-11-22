The Northern Daily Leader
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Health

MP's idea for a drug and alcohol detox unit at Banksia welcomed by locals

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 23 2023 - 5:45am
Don, left, and Diane Wyatt stand outside the current Banksia Mental Health Unit on Dean Street in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
Don, left, and Diane Wyatt stand outside the current Banksia Mental Health Unit on Dean Street in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

Diane and Don Wyatt have welcomed Nationals MP Kevin Anderson's idea to repurpose the Banksia Mental Health facility into a drug and alcohol detoxification unit once the doors shut.

