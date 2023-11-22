MP's idea for a drug and alcohol detox unit at Banksia welcomed by locals

Diane and Don Wyatt have welcomed Nationals MP Kevin Anderson's idea to repurpose the Banksia Mental Health facility into a drug and alcohol detoxification unit once the doors shut.
"We had a thought about that as well; a drug and alcohol unit, but a detox would probably be even more beneficial to the community," Mrs Wyatt, the head of Tamworth Mental Health Carers Support Group, said.
The current 25-bed Banksia Mental Health Unit on Dean Street in Tamworth has been plagued by multiple issues over the years, mainly related to the design of the 1993-built facility being unsuitable to house those with acute mental health issues.
A new 37-bed mental health facility closer to Tamworth hospital is expected to be constructed by 2025 at a cost of $52.6 million, and will include separate child and elderly units which the current facility does not have.
Mr Anderson said he has had discussions with various community groups and has approached government ministers who have "flagged" his detoxification unit idea for the Dean Street facility once it becomes vacant.
"It's very clear that mental health and drug and alcohol are intrinsically linked," Mr Anderson said.
"We're getting a brand new mental health facility and we would then need a detoxification unit. So to be able to have a unit like that in Tamworth to service our people is really important."
Mr and Mrs Wyatt were instrumental in helping to attract 13,000 signatures within three months to January 2018, for the New Banksia Unit petition, which kicked-off the campaign for an upgraded facility five years ago.
The petition, presented to NSW parliament by Mr Anderson in March 2018, stated that Banksia was "outdated and badly ventilated" and was not sufficient enough to cater for the 1000 admissions every year.
Mrs Wyatt said she has had family members who have grappled with their own mental health issues over the years.
"A lot of the time, people can have mental health problems and then they turn to the drugs," Mrs Wyatt said.
"But because of the drugs and the alcohol they can end up having a mental health problem.
"If we had the detoxification unit then they could also go and get the mental health help they need [at the new Banksia when it is built], which would work much better."
