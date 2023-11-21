A Tamworth woman has received a civilian award for the bravery she showed in trying to save a police officer's life.
When Senior Constable David Rixon was shot and killed on duty 11 years ago, Cheryl Carpenter provided medical support to the Tamworth highway patrolman.
"I didn't expect anything. I was just doing what you do for other people," she told the Leader.
The award, she said, had brought back a lot of memories from that fateful night.
"I was in bed when it really happened. I just heard these gunshots, and a girl was there, who said, 'a police officer has fallen'.
"So, I ran around the corner, and there were a lot of bushes there, and he was there lying on his belly and his face in the dirt. I yelled at her to get an ambulance."
Ms Carpenter sprang into action to provide much-needed assistance to Senior Constable Rixon in what were his final moments.
"There was no one else there. The girl across the road, she hid under the bed, the girl on the verandah wouldn't come over, and this poor guy needed help," she said.
"I was the only one there."
Ms Carpenter was among dozens of civilians and police officers who were honoured at the Oxley Police District Medal and Awards Presentation on Tuesday, November 21.
Oxley Police District Superintendent Bruce Grassick said it was important to honour and recognise those who put their community first.
"They are the people who come to work every single day," he said.
"They work hard for the community; at the front of their minds all the time is their community, and their families live in these communities - so they are part of this community."
The Oxley Police District encompasses 21 police stations, including Narrabri, Gunnedah, and Tamworth.
Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor Judy Coates said she wanted to thank the officers personally for all their hard work.
"The risks they take for this community every single day, I think most of us do not really appreciate how difficult it may be, not only for the officers but also their families," she said.
