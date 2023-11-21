The Northern Daily Leader
Civilians and officers honoured at Oxley Police District Awards

Updated November 21 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Jaxon and Cheryl Carpenter attend the Oxley Police District Medal and Awards Presentation. Picture by Jonathan Hawes.
A Tamworth woman has received a civilian award for the bravery she showed in trying to save a police officer's life.

