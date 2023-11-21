The Northern Daily Leader
Farm women seek advice on farm safety to make the sector safer

By Emma Downey
Updated November 22 2023 - 10:21am, first published 6:30am
SafeWorlk NSW inspector Jodie Toole, Kate Arndell from Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), Kate Grey and Olivia Lawler from the Rural Women's Network, and SafeWork NSW regional workplace health and safety manager, Krystal Carter. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The atmosphere might have been light and chatty when a dozen women joined a 'chat and create' session in Tamworth on Tuesday, November 21, but the messaging was serious, focused on agricultural workplace safety requirements.

