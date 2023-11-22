The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Marcia Hines at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre for two shows only

By Theatre Talk
November 22 2023 - 11:30am
Marcia Hines is still shining after 50 years. Picture supplied.
Marcia Hines - Still Shining

The 50th Anniversary Concert Tour

Australia's beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five amazing decades, will travel to the Capitol Theatre Tamworth accompanied by her musicians and production crew to perform a musical celebration of her extraordinary career featuring all the hits from her 22 albums and countless chart-topping singles.

