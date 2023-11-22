Australia's beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five amazing decades, will travel to the Capitol Theatre Tamworth accompanied by her musicians and production crew to perform a musical celebration of her extraordinary career featuring all the hits from her 22 albums and countless chart-topping singles.
Each of the shows will be a celebration of the extraordinary output of this legendary Australian. From the early days of Fire and Rain to the Discotheque album and all the way through to the 2022 release of The Gospel According to Marcia, each performance will encapsulate Marcia's incredible vocal range and recording career.
Since moving to Australia from Boston at 16 for Hair, Marcia has become an integral part of the Australian music industry. From Jesus Christ Superstar to 'Queen of Pop' to 'Australian Idol', induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and an Order of
Australia in 2009, this extraordinary woman has been an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere.
Her return to regional centres across Australia is an acknowledgement of the importance of these cities and towns to her journey. These years of touring were so significant in the establishment of her career and her relationship with Australian audiences.
Except over two hours of memories, musicality and madness as the amazing Miss Hines and her touring family acknowledge the significance of the 50th Anniversary celebration and the importance of the tour to her many fans,
Don't miss your chance to join her as she celebrates 50 amazing years of shining bright! At the Capitol Theatre for two performances only - Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 at 7:30pm.
Want to know what is coming in 2024? Get a sneak peak at all the fabulous events coming to the Capitol Theatre next year. Be the first in the know and share in the excitement as we preview next year's line-up of entertainment.
We will once again be offering those people who love to come to the theatre on a regular basis the opportunity to become a member or subscriber to save and share is some new benefits!
Season 2024 launch is Wednesday 29 November at 6:00pm.
Get excited ladies - Magic Men is coming to Tamworth! Ladies gather your group for an evening of monumental Magic Men moves as the all-star cast of performers take you on a journey of blissfully naughty, luxe entertainment.
Be prepared as the Magic Men burn up the stage with their jaw dropping execution of world class performances and heart-pounding, sexy dance moves!
ID is required as this is an 18+ event.
The Magic Men are here for two nights - Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 at 8pm.
