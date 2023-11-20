Traffic is flowing again on the New England highway after the earlier crash.
The Leader has received confirmation that a woman has been taken to Tamworth hospital following a crash near Moonbi this morning.
NSW Ambulances attended a crash on the New England Highway at Moonbi, north of Tamworth, at 7am on Tuesday morning, responding to calls of a single car crash near Mount View Road.
An ambulance media spokesperson said a woman in her 50s with "no obvious injuries" was the sole occupant in the car that rolled off the road, landing on its side.
Emergency workers extracted her from her car and took her to Tamworth hospital.
Earlier reports from NSW Transport Management Centre said two cars were involved.
Traffic is being slowed on the New England Highway at Moonbi, north of Tamworth, due to a single car crash near Mount View Road.
Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time, as emergency services remain at the scene.
Motorists are advised to consider delaying their trip or allow plenty of extra time.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
It's the second crash at the location in two days.
On Monday, the highway was closed for much of the day after two cars collided near Mount View Road, injuring three people.
