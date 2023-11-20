Southwell Property has made a big splash at the 2024 Real Estate Business (REB) Awards.
The small, family-owned, Tamworth-based business has been nominated in three categories: Sales Campaign of the Year, Operations Manager of the Year, and Marketer of the Year.
The husband-and-wife duo behind the real estate business - sales manager and principal agent Stuart Southwell and operations manager Brooke Southwell - are both humbled to be recognised.
"It's a competitive industry, I suppose locally here (Tamworth)," Mr Southwell said.
"We are up against established names and businesses that have been here for as long as I have been alive.
"So to forge the foothole we have is super humbling, but, also, to have a nomination for the REB awards from little, old Southwell property is really exciting.
"You gotta step back and say, 'We do work hard, we do work long hours, and we do think about each listing."
The REB Awards are viewed in the real estate industry as a remarkable achievement, as it recognises dedication and hard work.
Within their first year of operation, Southwell Property has made more than $38 million in sales, driven via their digital marketing approach and guiding their clientele through the entire process.
"This is a testament to our commitment to excellence while also serving the community, and it really is driven by an honest, professional approach," Mrs Southwell said.
The Southwells have always strived to make the buying or selling process of a property as smooth experience for the client, while also maintaining a high quality customer service.
Mr Southwell said it was the little things that could make the biggest difference.
"I suppose that it starts with calling them (the client) back, remembering their names, and remembering their kids names. Just all those little touch points," he said.
"I'm from a small town in Narrabri. When I started selling, I remember my first few days in real estate, and I remember my dad saying, 'You are only as good as your word'."
While providing top-quality customer service, the business always want to give back to the local community.
Mrs Southwell said the company sponsored the Tamworth Junior Business Chamber, had a long lunch coming up, was putting on a free movie night at the Forum Six cinemas for Christmas, and had a colouring competition for kids that has a Lego prize.
"I think the [REB] award is great for our team, and we're super lucky to be nominated as a small business," Mrs Southwell said.
Looking towards the future, the duo hopes to continue growing their team and listing over the coming months, as the future is bright for Southwell Property.
