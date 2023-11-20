Police are investigating the cause of a fire that sent pillars of smoke out of an abandoned warehouse in Taminda on Sunday evening.
At about 5pm on November 19, fire fighters responded to calls of smoke pouring out of an old freight transfer warehouse on Gunnedah Road, near the Shell service station.
"There were large volumes of black smoke issuing from the building, which prompted numerous triple-zero calls. The firies arrived and fire in a disused office space in the unoccupied freight terminal," Fire and Rescue NSW Northern Region Superintendent, Tom Cooper, told the Leader.
He said since the freight facility wasn't being used, no one was injured or harmed, and crews from Tamworth's south and central stations were able to subdue the blaze within about two hours.
"They knocked it on the head pretty quick, stopped it from spreading throughout the rest of the building," Superintendent Cooper said.
"We believe it may have been deliberately lit so we handed it to police."
NSW Police established a crime scene as soon as the firies cleared out, and say they're treating the cause of the fire as suspicious.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the Leader was told Sunday was not the first time fire crews have been called to this building.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Tamworth police on 0267682999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
