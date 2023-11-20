5 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Once in every while, an opportunity is presented to the market that can only be described as first class in every way.
'Swallow Haven' at 83 Catherine Way Daruka is just that.
A quality property situated in an outstanding location only minutes from Tamworth CBD offering some of the most picturesque views looking towards the Moore Creek Valley, Swallow Haven will impress even the most fastidious of buyers.
Featuring a brick construction with 5 large bedrooms, the main bedroom encapsulating a large en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and the fifth bedroom offering a teenagers retreat/study or office area, the home has been built with a large family in mind.
The living areas are generous, with the new owners being able to choose from an open plan living area of the kitchen, itself modern and large, or a formal media room with surround sound.
Polished concrete floors and floating floors provide easy maintenance throughout the home and create a wonderful ambience.
Outdoors there are formal and informal entertainment areas, both overlooking the stunning in-ground magnesium pool.
Some key features that buyers can look forward to include the 8.8kw solar array complete with Tesla storage battery, dripper system maintaining the established trees and gardens and a veggie patch all set and ready to go.
Shedding is well accounted for, with one shed having living amenities including laundry and bathroom and would be an ideal home office, double garage attached to the home and separate colorbond shed with concrete floor and power.
The land is truly magnificent, and features 2.56 ha or 6.3 acres, level and all usable, ideal for horses and other animals.
Water supply is secure with a generous amount of rainwater storage as well as connecting to the community estate bore water scheme.
Established trees, secure fencing and a peace and quiet that is hard to replicate, mean Swallow Haven is truly one of the best presented and most functional small acreage properties on the market today.
Being offered for genuine sale here is your opportunity to secure a lifestyle that will not disappoint.
What truly sets this property apart is the sensational views it offers throughout the valley, making it a picturesque and serene haven for its owners.
Call Riley Gibson from Ray White Rural on 0417 441 688 to secure your inspection today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.