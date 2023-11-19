The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
RFBI Moonbi Masonic Village pop-up shop leaves shoppers clamouring for more

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 19 2023 - 3:45pm
A local retirement village's first-ever pop-up shop attracted a huge crowd on Saturday, far exceeding organisers' expectations and raising more than $700 for local causes.

