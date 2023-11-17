IT'S tiny by name but for this Tamworth artist her latest canvas is her biggest one yet.
Sitting pretty in pink on Darling Street, Abby Locke has transformed an old abandoned building into the art and craft space she's always dreamed of.
The self-described colour enthusiast, funky fashionista and up-cycling advocate is practicing exactly what she preaches by turning something old into something new.
"I've always been encouraged to be really creative from a young age," Ms Locke said.
"Even then I knew that's what Ioved."
But after spending the last few years working as an art teacher at a childcare centre, Ms Locke was searching for a new way to combine her passions: kids and creativity.
"I think it's really important to teach young kids to get off their screens for a little bit," she told the Leader.
"Use your hands, have patience, make something over a period of time, and see something come to fruition."
And that's exactly what's going to be on offer at The Tiny Studio.
Come 2024, Ms Locke will be running after-school art classes for children aged six to 12 to help them unleash their inner creativity.
Sustainable art will be a strong focus, and projects will range from flower pressing, nature weaving, painting, paper mache, bread making, sculpting, painting and everything in between.
During the school holidays, the plan is to run longer workshops to create specific projects to take home on the day.
"There's not actually that many other options of extra curricular activities for kids that aren't sport or music," Ms Locke said.
"This gives those kids who want to come and draw, and paint, and do something cool, an opportunity."
As a parent to two kids herself, Ms Locke said she hoped the studio would provide some relief to other mums and dads.
"I know how difficult it is for parents to be like 'I'm going to organise this really creative activity, set it up, execute it, and clean up all the mess before dinner'," she said.
"This can be a space where parents can drop their kids off, and know they get to do something creative."
The space will also be stocked with take home crafts and funky bits-and-bobs to get the kids creative juices flowing.
While the studio will mainly provide classes for kids, Ms Locke said she's already got a list of ideas to include sessions for adults.
"Hopefully it will also be a space to bring in community members and highlight how many talented people there are in Tamworth," she said.
"It's important when you're in this position to use it to do good things for the community."
A taste of what's to come in the new year will be given to young creative minds just before Christmas, with Ms Locke preparing a series of workshops and festive competitions before breaking for the holiday period.
Class announcements, questions and queries can be all be found via her Instagram page @thetinystudio_byabbylocke or by email at hello@thetinystudiobyabbylocke.com.au
