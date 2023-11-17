The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Tamara hospital upgrade a boost for Tamworth health services

By Emma Downey
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
Tamara Private Hospital CEO Debra Maslen (centre) cuts the official ribbon to open the upgraded section of the hospital, flanked by former CEOs, Mary Single (left) and Annette Arthur (right). Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamara Private Hospital CEO Debra Maslen (centre) cuts the official ribbon to open the upgraded section of the hospital, flanked by former CEOs, Mary Single (left) and Annette Arthur (right). Picture by Gareth Gardner

The new look Tamara Private Hospital has been unveiled after completion of a $10 million upgrade, and the community is invited to tour the new facilities during an open day on Saturday, November 18, between 12pm to 2pm.

