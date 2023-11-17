The new look Tamara Private Hospital has been unveiled after completion of a $10 million upgrade, and the community is invited to tour the new facilities during an open day on Saturday, November 18, between 12pm to 2pm.
The multi-million-dollar enhancements include a new state-of-the-art operating theatre, upgraded central sterile supply department (CSSD), theatre staffroom and education area, and Day Surgery pre- and post-operating areas.
The new operating theatre, a Stryker iSuite, was the hospital's fourth theatre and features advanced technology incorporating a Da Vinci XI surgical robot.
Tamara Private Hospital CEO, Debra Maslen, said the development would deliver a much-needed boost in the 45-bed hospital's capacity, allowing it to provide additional quality medical and surgical care for the local community.
"Having a fourth operating theatre allows extra theatre time for our surgeons, so more patients can have their surgery close to home in Tamworth," Ms Maslen said.
"By investing in the latest technology, we're able to offer the latest procedures and attract more leading surgeons to the region."
Tamworth-based surgeon Dr David Lewis, who specialises in laparoscopic abdominal surgery at Tamara, said the upgraded facilities were an important development for the community.
"We all know health care in regional areas has been under pressure and continues to be, so to see an investment in the community which upgrades theatres and brings them inline with world standards is an important progression for surgical care in this community," Dr Lewis said.
The official opening for the upgraded facilities, held on Friday, November 17, was well-timed as this year Tamara celebrates its 50th birthday.
Among the invited guests were numerous past and present staff, including one of the hospital's founding members Dr Les Rae.
Originally built as Piper Lodge Nursing Home, Dr Rae said the idea to convert the lodge into a private hospital, was driven by his colleague Dr Peter Andersen.
"The aim was to undertake simple care for cases from Tamworth hospital to enable it to focus on providing major medical and surgical services," Dr Rae said.
"Never in our wildest dreams did we ever envisage that in 2023 Tamara there would be operating microscopes and robotic surgery."
Ms Maslen said the upgraded CSSD was well equipped to manage the expanded hospital and additional responsibilities bought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The CSSD is responsible for collecting, decontaminating, assembling, packing, sterilising, storing and distributing sterile goods and equipment to patient care areas," she said.
"This critical role within the hospital has become even more important in recent years."
Ms Maslen said the $10 million expansion, the first for the Ramsay Health Care service since 2013, also provided improvements to patient privacy and comfort.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.