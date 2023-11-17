Drugs, homelessness, mental health and vaping were among the hot topics discussed at a concert for teenagers in Tamworth.
The high school students from across the New England North West, including Oxley High, Peel High, Calrossy, and many others, packed into Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on Friday, November 17, for Stand Tall.
Former Rugby Union footballer Nick Farr-Jones emcee'd the event his wife Angela co-founded with her friend Jeanine Treharne as a way to bring hope and inspiration, positive mental health and well-being into young people's lives.
"We love seeing the young kids get inspiration to work on resilience, to look after each other in this current age where kids can come up against a lot of pressures," Mr Farr-Jones said.
Oxley High School teacher Natasha Gillan said it was "incredibly important" the event was held in regional NSW because there was "no way" their school could get 600 students to Sydney.
"Skills like building resilience, the ability to get through and problem solve, the ability to be tolerant of each other, I think are the most important things we want from here," Ms Gillan said mid-way through the concert.
Oxley High student Rochelle King, 16, said the concert would benefit many teenagers by giving them strategies to cope with problems and to assist with opening up and having difficult conversations.
Rochelle said a lot of her Year 10 peers would need coping strategies for stress "because we're going into our senior years".
"We're also getting a lot more work, so we're all more stressed about whether we'll do well".
She also said she knows a few people her age who vape, saying they know it's bad for them but they do it anyway because they're addicted.
Ruby Woods, a student from Oxley High, said she thought the concert was a unique and engaging way to deliver messages of hope and inspiration, while also being entertaining.
"There are people with health issues and mental health struggles, so I think they're really good at bringing up topics relevant to our age group," Ms Woods said.
Oxley high Year 10 student Charlie Straw said he thought singer D Minor's story about being homeless and then going on to win Australia's Got Talent was very inspirational.
"But I get to kick back with mates and listen to some good speeches, some good stories that inspire everyone," Charlie said of the concert.
Former gang-member Tony Hoang was one of the five inspirational speakers, including mental health advocate Bailey Seamer, Danny and Leila Abdallah who lost their children when a drunk driver crashed into them, cancer-survivor Michael Crossland, and para-snowboarder Joany Badenhorst.
"Hopefully my story is going to make some impact and they're going to make some good choices," Mr Hoang said during the concert.
Popular Australian singers D Minor, Timomatic, and Jael Wena provided the musical entertainment.
This is the second year Tamworth has hosted Stand Tall but the event was established in Sydney in 2012 when Ms Treharne and Mrs Farr-Jones noticed there was a high suicide rate among teenagers when their children were in high school.
"So we just thought; 'what can we do that's different? What's not working?"
Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800
Lifeline 13 11 14
