MORE than 30 people have been arrested after a three-day crackdown on crime across Tamworth.
An extra 60 detectives were deployed to the Oxley Police District between November 13, and November 15, 2023 in a bid to stamp out firearm, drug, domestic and traffic-related crime.
Officers arrested 36 people during the crackdown and seized 11 firearms, ammunition, and weapons across Tamworth, Gunnedah, and surrounding areas.
During the three-day operation a total of 65 charges were laid, 178 infringement notices were issues, and more than 900 random breath tests were conducted.
Officers executed two search warrants and a crime scene warrant during the blitz.
The deployment, which was led by the state's Raptor Squad, included specialist officers from the Criminal Groups Squad, Drug and Firearms Squad, Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, and Sex Crime Squad.
Raptor Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Powderly said the deployment to the Oxley district was a success.
"The surge model is a great example of the extensive capabilities of the NSW Police Force to tackle and prevent all levels of crime in all corners of the state," he said.
"Working alongside Oxley Police District officers and other specialist resources, the surge not only targeted crime, but worked toward preventing it in the future."
Oxley Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick said the deployment had helped bolster his number one priority: to keep the community safe.
"Over the three-day deployment, resources were put towards targeting things such as firearm, drug, domestic and traffic-related crime and we expect the results to have a lasting impact going forward," he said.
The deployment worked alongside Oxley officers and other specialist police commands including Traffic and Highway Patrol, The Dog Squad, PolAir, the NSW Crime Commision, and the Firearms Registry.
