The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raptor Squad deployed to Oxley Police District for three-day operation

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seized 11 firearms during the three-day operation in Tamworth. Picture by NSW Police Force
Police seized 11 firearms during the three-day operation in Tamworth. Picture by NSW Police Force

MORE than 30 people have been arrested after a three-day crackdown on crime across Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.