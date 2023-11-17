Police are investigating an "appalling" oztag disturbance.
In a Facebook post, Tamworth Senior Oztag president Pam Potts said "disappointed & annoyed would be an understatement" to express how she felt over the episode.
It occurred at the weekly social-mixed competition at the Plain Street sporting fields on Wednesday night, November 15.
"We will not tolerate such behavior [sic]," Potts said, adding that the "appalling" conduct "spilled from the field" and up to the administration area, where officials and administrative staff "continued to get abused".
"This lead to the police being called & we appreciate their prompt arrival," she said.
Potts said those involved in the incident "will be dealt with accordingly & incur harsh suspensions".
"Whilst we work our way through this, please be warned that any type of future bad behaviour[,] be it abusive or threatening[,] must cease as we are a family orientated sport (including children on our social mixed nights)," she said.
Children "should not witness incidents such as these", she said.
Potts told the Leader that she had no further comments to make on the matter.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the fields at Taminda "following reports of two teams having a dispute".
"And we attended only to keep them away [from] each other," the spokesperson said, adding: "While inquiries are continuing, no one was injured, and no one was arrested or charged."
