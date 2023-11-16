Central North have performed credibly, but still lost both their games at the revamped Regional Bash at No. 1 Oval.
After being eliminated from finals contention in the northern pool, following a seven-wicket loss to Greater Illawarra in their first game on Thursday, November 16, North Coastal beat Central North by six wickets in a play-off encounter.
Central North captain Josh Trappel won the toss and elected to bat against North Coastal on a sunny and hot day, with the hosts finishing on 5-174 in the annual Twenty20 tournament.
After losing openers Steve Abel (0) and Simon Norvill (6) cheaply, Trappel (60-ball 84) and Brendan Rixon (19-ball 25) steadied the ship, before No. 5 Shannon Threlfo (27-ball 48 not out) provided the innings with more thrust.
North Coastal opening bowler Julian Hulbert took 2-20 off three overs.
In reply, North Coastal - whom Newcastle beat by six wickets in an earlier clash at Riverside 1 on Thursday - made 4-175 off 20 overs.
It's happened now, and we're not playing for sheep stations.- Tom Groth
Openers Sam Powell (36-ball 67) and Shannon Connor (29-ball 37) laid the platform for the victory, with No. 5 Thomas Byrnes (26-ball 39 not out) another strong contributor.
Central North quick Jett Lee took 2-21 off two overs.
Following the loss to Greater Illawarra, Central North coach Tom Groth said "there's plenty of cricket left".
"It's happened now, and we're not playing for sheep stations," he said. "So we're just gonna enjoy this afternoon and get into the one-dayers tomorrow."
Greater Illawarra and Newcastle clashed in the final at No. 1 Oval on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Central North open their Country Championships campaign against reigning champions Newcastle at No. 1 Oval on Friday, November 17.
