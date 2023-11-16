Central North were left to lament their failure to capitalise on a great start as they were knocked out of the Regional Bash with a seven wicket loss to Greater Illawarra at Tamworth's No.1 Oval this morning.
Openers Simon Norvill (36 off 31) and Steve Abel (38 off 34) had the home side flying at 0-73 into the eighth over.
But when both fell within a couple of overs they lost momentum, and after at one stage looking to be on track for potentially 160+, they had to settle for 7-130.
"We started really well, we probably just got a little bit bogged down in the middle overs, we just found it hard to get off strike," coach Tom Groth said.
"They bowled pretty well and bowled a fair few dots."
"But we probably could have sort of pushed a little bit more through singles and turning a few ones into twos".
Captain Josh Trappel (17) and Adam McGuirk (12) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures, the pressure resulting in consistent wickets in the push for runs in the final few overs.
Groth felt 130 was a little bit short but thought - aside from the first four overs - they bowled pretty well to keep themselves in the game.
"It was probably the opposite to the batting innings," he said.
"We probably got off to a bit of an ordinary start and then sort of clawed our way back into it in the middle overs."
Not enough though to stop Greater Illawarra getting the runs, the newcomers to the northern pool reaching the target three wickets down and with over two overs to spare.
Jack McDonald finished unbeaten on 34 after Ethan Debono had made 44 at the top.
Nathan Trindall (1-8 off 2) and Jye Paterson (1-23 off 4) were the two successful Central North bowlers, with the other wicket a run out.
Groth thought Trindall bowled well coming on at second change, as did the spinners through the middle overs.
They have another game this afternoon against North Coastal.
The first of five games over the next four days - they play North Coastal in a Regional Bash play-off game this afternoon - Groth's message to the players post-match was to "just stay relaxed".
"There's plenty of cricket left.
"It's happened now and we're not playing for sheep stations so we're just gonna enjoy this afternoon and get into the one-dayers tomorrow," he said.
They have been lucky to score reigning country champions Newcastle to open their Country Championships campaign.
Also the defending Regional Bash title-holders, Newcastle won the other pool game this morning and will now meet Greater Illawarra in the final at No.1 Oval tonight, the game starting at 6.30pm.
