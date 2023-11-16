The Northern Daily Leadersport
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Cricket: Central North fall to Greater Illawarra in Regional Bash opener

By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:57pm
Back on familiar turf, Simon Norvill helped get Central North off to a great start in their Regional Bash pool game with 36. Picture by Peter Hardin
Back on familiar turf, Simon Norvill helped get Central North off to a great start in their Regional Bash pool game with 36. Picture by Peter Hardin

Central North were left to lament their failure to capitalise on a great start as they were knocked out of the Regional Bash with a seven wicket loss to Greater Illawarra at Tamworth's No.1 Oval this morning.

