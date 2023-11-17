Residents across the region can now monitor their water consumption anytime, anywhere, and all for free through the MyTRC Water Portal.
Tamworth Regional Council has completed the installation of over 21,000 smart water meters across the region over the last 9 months in a bid to enhance water sustainability.
One of the biggest advantages of the smart meters is their near real-time usage readings and accuracy which helps to detect leaks.
Residents with a smart water meter installed can now monitor their water usage online with this easy to use service, giving residents the tools to save water and money.
By visiting the website www.mytrcwater.tamworth.nsw.gov.au you can sign up for an account.
Once registered on the water portal you will be able to set alerts for high water usage and leaks.
From the home page menu select "Alerts" and then "Manage Alerts". Here you will find a list of options which you can customise to monitor your own water usage.
When the water consumption or leak reaches the target you have chosen, you will receive either an SMS or Email so there won't be any shocks when you receive your bill.
If you have been alerted of a leak at your property through the water portal, you should try to locate the leak as soon as possible. Some common leaks could be taps, showers, toilets, evaporative air conditioning and irrigation systems that are connected to town water.
You may be able to repair the leak yourself or if you cannot find or fix the leak yourself, engage a plumber.
With the introduction of the MyTRC Water Portal, the issuing of water notices will become much more efficient. All residents, regardless of whether or not they sign up to the portal, will continue to receive quarterly notices, however the billing schedule will be changing slightly.
Accounts will now be issued in October, January, April and July.
