Calrossy Anglican School's Julie Murrie and Conrad Star are teaching girls and boys how to behave, years before domestic violence even has a chance to rear its ugly head.
The school has developed two day-programs: one for Year 8 girls titled 'Womanhood' and run by well-being coordinator Ms Murray, and the other for Year 8 boys titled 'Positive Masculinity' and taught by student engagement coordinator Mr Star.
Both programs include relatable and real-life information for students about how to treat themselves and the opposite sex, including how to manage their emotions and what to do in potentially violent situations.
"We also talk about behaviour and boys, what to expect and what to accept," Ms Murrie said of the girls' program which was last held in September and touches on issues such as role models and body image. The girls program has been running for about three years.
"We give them phrases to use and what they can do if a boy asks them [for nude photos via social media or text messaging], and my personal favourite is: 'you're just not worth it'."
Mr Star said the boys' program had been around for the past eight years, and was more focused on breaking down stereotypes and teaching the teens how to be "good young men".
"And what it actually means to be a good young man, and that it looks very different to what some media, video games, social media often displays to them," Mr Star said.
Mr Star said one-off programs weren't going to fix the problem of potential domestic violence, but that it needed to be "a constant message and not just left to certain individuals to stop it".
Calrossy principal David Smith said the school would be participating in a low-key White Ribbon Day on Friday, November 17, which aimed to bring awareness of male violence towards women.
"Every day needs to be a White Ribbon Day," Mr Smith said.
"We've got to call it out when we see it because it's not just coercive control, it's not just violence, it starts with consent at a very young age."
It comes as a study commissioned by Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety (ANROWS), found intervention in schools was crucial to assist with the reduction of gender-based violence.
Although Calrossy runs a separate program, ANROWs' study found the Resilience Rights and Respectful Relationships (RRRR) program decreased sexual harassment in high schools from 8.7 per cent to 5.9pc and bullying from 11.8pc to 10.3pc.
The study was led by Emeritus Professor Helen Cahill and it also found Year 9 boys were less confident than Year 7 boys about when to intervene in instances of sexual harassment.
Acting ANROWS CEO, Jane Lloyd said the research proved that respectful relationship programs do work and that what was needed was a consistent national approach.
"Schools and teachers are asking for support to enable them to play their vital role in preventing violence against women," Ms Lloyd said.
"This research provides the evidence that these programs work and need to be widely implemented."
From July 2024, coercive control laws come into effect in NSW, making it a criminal offence to use abusive methods - such as threats, intimidation and humiliation - to control or abuse a current or former partner.
In Australia, one woman is killed every week as a result of domestic or family violence, and one in four women have experienced some form of abuse from a current or former partner.
Domestic Violence Hotline - 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
13YARN 13 92 76
Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905
Kids Help Line 1800 55 1800
Elder Abuse Hotline 1300 651 192
Mens Referral Service 1300 766 491
Mens Line 1300 789 978
