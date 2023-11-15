NOT EVERY job asks for a logbook instead of a resume.
But Armidale's newest business, White Star Aviation, judges the right candidate on nautical miles.
The new flying school has just opened at Armidale Airport.
Harvey Chamberlain is completing his Diploma of Aviation through White Star Aviation under a unique cadet program with Torres Strait Air.
"Eventually I hope to fly jets for the Royal Australian Air Force and for that, I need an extensive logbook rather than a resume," Harvey, from Cairns, said.
Students can access VET student loans through Aviation Australia's study now, pay later options. No other flight school in the region offers this funded specialised training.
Grace Kiehne is one of two White Star Aviation instructors helping Harvey achieve his dream.
The flying school is equipped with cutting-edge technology and aims to "empower individuals with the practical skills and knowledge required to embark on successful careers in the aviation industry", according to White Star Aviation instructor and examiner Jack Boss.
"Whether students aspire to become professional airline pilots, charter operators, or pursue other exciting aviation opportunities, White Star Aviation aims to equip them with the necessary skills and confidence to excel in their chosen fields."
White Star Aviation is based in Ballina and opened the flight school in Armidale because of the area's ideal training environment.
"With its diverse terrain, weather and surrounding airspace, students will have the opportunity to develop their skills in a variety of challenging flight conditions, preparing them for real-world scenarios they may encounter in their future careers," Mr Boss said.
Courses offered at White Star Aviation include private pilot training, commercial pilot training, instrument rating, and multi-engine rating.
The school will actively collaborate with local organisations, aviation enthusiasts, and industry professionals to promote knowledge sharing and networking opportunities.
