It's been a tough year for many in the Tamworth community, battling rising interest rates and a soaring cost of living.
For those despairing about the approach of Christmas, the Salvation Army is standing by with a helping hand.
The Salvation Army's 2023 Christmas Appeal is underway, aiming to raise $25 million nationally to support those doing it tough this festive season.
Tamworth Salvation Army representative Major Tony DeTommaso said the local Salvos continued to see local families struggling through financial hardship or stress as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and interest rate hikes.
He said there were many ways Tamworth residents could get involved to ensure nobody was left struggling this festive season, suggesting people lend a hand, donate gifts or food, or donate to the annual Christmas Appeal.
Tamworth's Kmart Wishing Tree will be launched on Tuesday, November 21, in Tamworth Square, and Major DeTommaso said people could drop off a new gift or make a monetary donation in-store or online.
Elsewhere in Tamworth, people could donate a gift for the Salvos Christmas Appeal at the local Newcastle Permanent branch at 2/315 Peel Street, or at the Greater Bank branch, 364 Peel Street.
"While demand for support leading into Christmas appears at present to be at a similar level to 2022, we are expecting to see that rise the closer we get to Christmas," Major DeTommaso said.
"The past year has been so much more challenging for people as they deal with rising interest rates and the rising cost of living."
Each Christmas Major DeTommaso said the Salvos assisted between 150 to 200 local families, providing $60 to $80 worth of toys in each package (depending on the number and age of children).
When the Leader called into the Goonoo Goonoo Road site on Wednesday, November 15, a small band of dedicated volunteers were already sorting through early toy donations and boxing packages in anticipation of a busy lead up to Christmas.
Major DeTommaso said Tamworth Salvos also assisted with calls for support in the smaller communities surrounding the city.
"Last year we received a call from a community group at Bingara asking for help with supplying toys," he said.
"We also provide help with toys for local groups, such as PCYC, Tamworth Family Support Services, the children's ward at Tamworth hospital, and Ronald McDonald House.
"We're also finding quite a few grandparents locally looking after children who contact us for assistance with toys for their grandchildren."
On top of this, the Salvos also provide food vouchers and hampers.
"In 2022, Tamworth Salvos provided families in need with a total $10,000 in gift vouchers, funded by the annual Red Shield Appeal," he said.
"We were also able to hand out about 40 food hampers filled with food donated by Tamworth High School.
"Tamworth High School will again donate goods for food hampers this year, supported by St Mary's Preschool."
As Christmas approaches, Tamworth Salvos will host a free barbecue and carol service on Sunday, December 17, from 5pm, with assistance from Tamworth Lions Club. The evening will also include a visit from Santa.
"Last year Santa handed out frozen chickens, rather than lollies which was a great success," Major DeTommaso said.
The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal will be taking donations up until Christmas.
