3 beds | 1 bath | 4 car
Encompassed by established trees and gardens sits this family residence filled with character and charm.
Many original features including pictures rails, timber fret work, French doors, stain glass windows and wide hallway.
Three generously proportioned bedrooms.
Double French doors from the master open onto the northern-facing deck.
Conveniently located in the centre of the home is the bathroom with two access points; one from the main hallway; the second from outside.
Separate shower and bath with triple linen cupboard.
Many meals and stories have been shared in the dine-in kitchen complete with breakfast bar and ample storage space, electric oven and dishwasher.
The lounge room is spacious and comfortable with enough room for the formal dining table.
Access out onto the elevated deck which will provide you with hours of relaxation, soaking in the tranquil surrounds.
Entertaining is easy with enclosed sunroom at the rear of the property.
There is a special bonus to this home with the stand-alone studio positioned in the back yard, ideal for an office, or granny flat.
Modern comforts include wood heating, split system reverse cycle air conditioning and ceiling fans
Positioned on an approximate 3624sqm block, this property boasts double carport, double garage and additional access to the back yard from Strafford Street.
Growing up in this home will provide your family with a wonderful lifestyle and endless opportunities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.