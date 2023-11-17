4 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Showcasing some of the regions premier grazing country and of a night the Tamworth city lights, this perfectly positioned North-facing homestead offers an impressive portrayal of craftsmanship and custom design, built to last for a lifetime.
The home boasts a modern interior style that feels both sophisticated and comfortable, with the owners opting for quality fixtures and fittings, and clever design feature throughout.
As you enter the home you are instantly in awe of the scale and spaciousness of the impressive floorplan and layout the home has on offer.
At its heart lies an open plan kitchen, lounge, and dining space, designed to take full advantage of the breathtaking views and natural light.
The kitchen features all the luxurious items you would desire to entertain a large family with a huge island bench the centrepiece of the space as well as soft closing drawers, stone benchtops a large walk-in pantry and designated washing area which includes the sink and dishwasher set to the side of the entertaining and meal prep areas.
You will wake each day to stunning mountain views from the home's master bedroom with walk through wardrobe and luxurious ensuite featuring stone top double vanity, large shower with rain shower head and beautifully selected floor to ceiling tiles.
The home's remaining three bedrooms all feature cleverly designed extra deep wardrobes perfect to hide away the additional items that come with children's sports and activities.
The home's generous layout and floorplan also include loads of storage, several additional living spaces such as an office, media/games room and additional family room, offering an easy conversion into additional bedrooms for larger families or guests.
As you step outside, the native landscape gardens and fine leaf buffalo lawn add to the scenic landscape view that this home provides. The saltwater pool and huge undercover patio area with beautiful cathedral ceiling are the additional perfect outdoor entertainment spaces and add to the home's luxurious aesthetic and appeal.
The property is securely watered from a number of sources throughout including a total of six dams, and an electric bore that supplies a header tank equating to 5,000* litres which then reticulates to five troughs. Three rainwater tanks of 15,000* litres supply the house water while the bore supplies the garden.
One rainwater tank of 5,000 litres off the workshop supplies the pool and gardens.
Alpha is located in the tightly held Timbumburi district *approximately 18 kilometres south of Tamworth.
