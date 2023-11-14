The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Crop Capsules Company achieves podium finish at the Bernard Blum Award.

November 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crop Capsules Company biologist agronomist Olivia Bange, Wee Waa, travelled to Switzerland for the event. Picture supplied.
Crop Capsules Company biologist agronomist Olivia Bange, Wee Waa, travelled to Switzerland for the event. Picture supplied.

More than 16,000 kilometres from home, Wee Waa company Crop Capsules has been recognised on the world stage after a top-three finish at Europe's largest event for the biological pest control sector, the Bernard Blum Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help