Kids and water can be a recipe for lots of fun, but also potential for lots of danger.
With that in mind, this week NSW Surf Lifesaving volunteers have been visiting schools across Tamworth and district to spread the word about water safety, not just at the beach but also in dams and inland waterways.
On Tuesday, November 14, NSW Surf Lifesaving volunteers Jaclyn Percy, from Bellambi Surf Lifesaving Club, and Lizzy Liersch, from Bronte Beach, enthralled students at Attunga Public School with a lively and interactive Beach to Bush water safety lesson.
During the session students learned how to spot a rip, the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags, first aid, rescues, sea creatures and how to get help.
The session also included information on why they should always read and obey the signs at the beach, the role of lifesavers and lifeguards and how to ask them for safety advice, the importance of sun safety and for children to always have an adult with them when by the water.
Attunga students were particularly interested in sea creatures, such as the blue ringed octopus and bluebottles.
They also had a go at a trial "rescue" using a surf lifesaving float.
During their Tamworth visit, Ms Percy and Ms Liersch visited Manilla Central School and Attunga Public on November 14, then Tamworth Public on November 15, and will head to Hillvue and Nemingah Public Schools on November 16, and Niangala Public School on November 17.
Surf Lifesaving NSW community education officer Jenni Clarke said Ms Percy and Ms Liersch would meet about 1700 students during the week, and present 12 safety sessions across the district.
At a state level, Mrs Clarke said this year the Beach to Bush program would visit more than 100 schools to talk to more than 11,000 students in NSW non-coastal locations.
Schools register to participate in the program, with many taking part annually
"Our volunteers love presenting in smaller schools like Attunga, where the students are keen to interact during the session - it's a lot of fun for both the students and the presenters," she said.
The Beach to Bush program was launched in 1994 as a result of a survey undertaken which led to the trial and implementation of the first surf education program for rural NSW students.
"The research conducted by NSW Surf Lifesaving highlighted that 50 per cent of people rescued from the surf lived more than 50 kilometres from the beach," Mrs Clarke said.
"As a result of this survey, the Beach to Bush program was developed to improve beach safety knowledge and awareness amongst primary school students."
Mrs Clarke said each year NSW Surf Lifesaving volunteer surf lifesavers "go bush" to visit rural and remote schools to educate students about beach and water safety.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the introduction of the Beach to Bush safety program, which in that time has shown more than 274,000 regional and rural students how to stay safe at the beach and in inland waterways such as rivers, dams and pools.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.