Former Tamworth student shares a glimpse into her Hollywood success

By Emma Downey
November 17 2023 - 8:00am
Former Tamworth student, Christine McClure established a career as a stage and screen actor, then discovered a talent and love of teaching her craft. Picture by Garth Gardner
Tamworth today may be firmly linked in people's minds with country music, but you may be surprised to find it also has a link to Hollywood.

