I still believe in what we do, even after all these years

I would say what I do now is vastly different from when I started out as a journalist.
Like most jobs, mine has evolved over the years (many years) so-much-so that it is not really what I signed up for.
Now, that doesn't mean I don't love what I do, it's just not what it used to be. Does that make sense?
I best start from the beginning.
When I graduated from Queensland University there were no jobs in TV journalism, which is where I had it in my mind that I would start.
So for two years I did unpaid 'work experience' at Brisbane radio station 4BK.
These days you wouldn't be able to do that. There's just about enough paperwork to ensure work experience is a few and far between 'experience'. Insurance alone would not allow it.
Nonetheless, it put me in good stead for a job in television when Queensland entered into aggregation.
I moved to Bundaberg and worked in Cairns as well, before heading south of the border to Taree and Coffs Harbour and then London, before Tamworth.
The life of a young journalist - foot loose and fancy free - was exciting, sometimes scary, and fulfilling.
Now it's my job to pass on some of that experience to the next generation of reporters. I find that pretty exciting too.
Like many occupations we see our fair share of staff turnover.
Regional areas are often considered to be more of a training ground for young people getting started, so it's fair and reasonable that at some point they will want to move on.
Tamworth reporters have ended up at our sister mastheads the Newcastle Herald and the Canberra Times. Some have moved on to become media advisers for prominent politicians, or universities.
I guess what I am tyring to impart here is a sense of pride. Because it's been a long time since I covered a story on the ground so to speak, but this next phase of my career is just as important.
It's about trying to instil in these young, eager, first time journalists a sense of enthusiasm; a love of telling stories about people in this community; and pride in what they do. To some extent though I would hope they have this to start with.
Ultimately, in this changing world of social media, I still believe in what we do as journalists standing tall for our community.
Thanks for reading, and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor, The Northern Daily Leader
And finally, we always welcome your feedback, your story suggestions, or letters to the editor.
If you would like to get in touch email us at mail.ndl@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call us on 67 681200.
Fiona Ferguson, editor, The Northern Daily Leader
