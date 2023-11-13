The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Rural

Containment areas may help district farmers keep greener pastures

LR
By Lydia Roberts
November 13 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lu Hogan owns Keringal on Dangarsleigh Road, Armidale. She says her lambs are feeding well and in better condition after adopting the containment strategy for her livestock.
Lu Hogan owns Keringal on Dangarsleigh Road, Armidale. She says her lambs are feeding well and in better condition after adopting the containment strategy for her livestock.

DISTRICT farmers have been slow on the uptake of an innovation that could help them in times of drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.