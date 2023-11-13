Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) libraries have partnered with GoCo to launch a Home Library Service for Seniors.
The Home Library Service is a monthly service available to LPSC shire residents who are unable to visit either the Quirindi or Werris Creek libraries.
To access this service, you need to be a library member and a GoCo client.
Existing library members that wish to join the program need to complete a Home Library Service form. These are available from Quirindi or Werris Creek library or GoCo.
GoCo can assist older people who are eligible through My Aged Care. To be eligible you must be over 65 years of age or over 50 if you are Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander. You can contact My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 to register or GoCo on 02 6740 2240 if you require support with this.
Once registered, clients of the service can have the librarians reserve items they would like to borrow, and GoCo volunteers will pick up the items from the libraries, deliver them, and return them back to the libraries once a month.
Members of the program can borrow items from any of the library's lending collections.
These include fiction and non-fiction books, large print books, talking books, CDs, DVDs, biographies, magazines and more.
"This is a great initiative that will allow some of our more senior residents the opportunity to access the excellent resources our libraries have to offer", mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"Thanks to GoCo for their commitment and collaboration with LPSC libraries to help deliver this valuable service," he said.
Home Library Deliveries will take place on the last Friday of each month. If the Home Library client is not home, they can leave their books in a safe place out of the weather, and they will still be 'swapped' for them.
Our friendly local librarians can assist patrons to sign up for the service and update their membership to include longer loan periods and reservation hold times.
GoCo specialises in providing personalised aged and community care services across the New England and North West regions of NSW. They require volunteers to deliver many of their services to the community.
"We are always looking for ways to utilise volunteers in different capacities and can see this service really benefiting our clientele," said Jacinta Cipolla, GoCo Growth & Marketing Leader.
For further information please contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.