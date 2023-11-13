The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Life & Style/Books

Liverpool Plains seniors who use GoCo are eligible for the service

November 13 2023 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) libraries have partnered with GoCo to launch a Home Library Service for Seniors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.