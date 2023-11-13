In support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, 2TM and 92.9 dedicated the month of October to raising funds once again for local charity, Serendipity Tamworth.
This year saw a huge prize pool of over 20 prizes for the raffle totalling over $4000 up for grabs.
Along with the raffle, 92.9fm held an Outside Broadcast Bra-B-Q fundraiser on October 25 where the bunting of bras adorned the street bollards along each side of the pathway. There was a BBQ, pink finger buns and pink donuts all donated by local Businesses.
Members of the community spoke on-air about their individual cancer journeys. Along with representatives from the Cancer Council and Serendipity.
Serendipity are a local Tamworth charity, who's volunteers raise funds for the improvements of local facilities and patient needs associated with breast cancer including purchasing equipment and providing care packs to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer in the New England and the North West.
The following people and businesses donated items to sell or raffle to raise funds; Links Airways provided the major raffle prize; Centrepoint Tamworth, Country Autos, Sweet Secrets Lingerie, Viaduct Carpet Court, Sportspower Tamworth, Ella Bache Tamworth, SOS Phone Repairs Tamworth, Shine Dance Fitness, Solarbright, Forum 6 Cinemas Tamworth, Tamworth Remedial Massage and Cellarbrations Tamworth.
For the donation of food, thank you to Bakers Delight Tamworth, Donut King Tamworth and to our local member, Kevin Anderson MP who purchased all of the sausages, bread, onions and condiments for the BBQ.
Thank you also to Tamworth Regional Council for providing the event space and to all of the volunteers who came and helped out on the day.
2TM and 92.9fm Tamworth were very proud to handover a cheque to Serendipity for the amount of $7453.40 yesterday and look forward to next year's event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.