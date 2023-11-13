The inaugural Bundarra Garden Festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Uralla was held on the weekend of November 11 and 12 and was a resounding success.
There were eight gardens open to the public in and just out of town in Bundarra.
The Bottle Museum and the Court House Museum were both open all weekend and there were plenty of refreshment options both in town and at many of the gardens.
The event attracted visitors from around the region as well as from further away and also attracted a number of groups and families.
Despite the dry start to the season, some last minute rain prior to the festival was a boon to the garden owners and ensured a bit more green for the weekend.
The event saw 300 visitors through the gate and raised over $7000 for local charities.
The bulk of the money raised was for the Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group, with a smaller donation to Spinal Injury Research.
We had three lucky gate prize winners for each day that won prizes donated by our sponsors Bundarra Commercial Hotel, McGregor Gourlay Bundarra, Seekers Nursery Bundarra, Black Mountain Nursery Guyra & House to Home Inverell.
With a budget of zero, some committed work by a team of volunteers as well as the support of local community groups and Print Anything Inverell we managed to put on this wonderful event for the community.
And people are already talking about next year being bigger and better.
