O'Connor burning to tackle Wildfires opportunity

The last 12 months have been littered with life and sporting milestones for Bernard O'Connor.
Between graduating from school, scoring his first senior representative century and pulling on the NSW blue, 2023 will certainly be a year the Narrabri teenager remembers fondly.
Now, as the new year approaches, the promise of boundless new, and exciting, opportunities beckons.
In February he will make the move down to Newcastle to study sports nutrition and dietetics and play for the Hunter Wildfires in the Sydney premier colts competition.
The first time he has ever lived away from home, O'Connor spoke of feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.
"I'm a bit nervous obviously, just for the change, but definitely very excited, I'll get to meet a lot of new people and it will be good fun," he said.
The half-back was initially scouted by the Wildfires in mid-2022.
"They sort of stayed in touch the whole time and kept me interested," he said.
Also fielding offers from a few of the Sydney-based clubs, one of the big things that weighed into his decision to ultimately sign with the Wildfires was that he wasn't really keen to live in Sydney.
"Newcastle sort of suits me more as a person," he said.
"It's more of a country feel."
All the same it was nice to have other clubs, and prominent clubs too, show interest in him, he said.
"It makes you feel pretty good, that all the hard work, people are recognising that," he said.
Also a talented cricketer, O'Connor's Wildfires' commitments has meant that cricket has taken a bit of a back seat this summer.
With the Wildfires' pre-season starting in November, at one stage he was considering not playing at all.
But, after finally relenting to North Tamworth stalwart Donny Lewington - he's been trying to get him across for a few years - he has ended up having a few games for the Redbacks and notched his maiden senior representative century in Narrabri's Connolly Cup opener.
"That was pretty cool, was a bit of an achievement," he said.
And, if he's honest, a bit of a surprise. He didn't really have any expectations as far as his cricket this season having not put in the work in the pre-season he has in the past.
Probably only in the last 12-18 months overtaking cricket as his main focus, O'Connor's passion to pursue rugby was amplified by his selection in the NSW under-18s juniors side for the Australian Schools Rugby Championships.
The pinnacle junior tournament in the country, it had been a goal to play in it.
Describing it as "one of the best things" he's ever been involved in, not only did his NSW side go on to be crowned champions but he was judged their best player.
"We had two weeks in camp and that was unreal, just meeting and hanging around the boys for two weeks," he said.
"And then winning it was just unreal."
