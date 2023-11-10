A SNAKE BITE victim was forced to wait five hours at Inverell Hospital without treatment, eventually receiving care at Texas Hospital in Queensland.
The young woman had been bitten by a red-bellied snake at her workplace in Ashford about 10.30am on Monday, August 28.
Ultimately the victim was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, where her condition stabilised and she was discharged.
But the ordeal underscores what many residents already know; Inverell's health care system is on a drip feed, despite a $60 million upgrade just two years ago.
Earlier this year, Inverell Cr Wendy Wilks was galvanised into action, forming the Inverell Health Forum.
Members have just submitted a report to a NSW parliamentary inquiry into remote, rural and regional health.
The upgrade was intended to equip two operating theatres at the hospital and ensure adequate staffing levels for patient care.
Yet according to the forum's submission, the hospital is often without a doctor on duty, while ambulance resources are wasted on transporting patients to other towns.
Just last month, the hospital was without an on-call doctor for five days.
About 480 non-emergency patient transports from Inverell occur annually, according to the submission.
"Transporting a patient to Armidale removes an ambulance from Inverell for a minimum of four hours, and transport to Tamworth involves six hours of ambulance time," the submission noted.
"The community is at risk due to the lack of available ambulance services during these transports."
Written before the snake bite incident, the submission detailed how Inverell doctors were restricted by hospital rating policies on the procedures they were allowed to perform, even when they had the required qualifications and experience.
"Patients are routinely required to travel by road for three hours or more ... when a very capable doctor is available and willing to perform a procedure at the Inverell hospital," the submission noted.
The committee investigating rural and remote health was formed in May and includes Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.
It was set up to oversee a number of recommendations made by a previous inquiry into the crisis facing rural and remote health.
"Every person in NSW, no matter where they live, has the right to safe, quality medical care," committee chairman and Wagga Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr said.
"It is unacceptable the life expectancy of those in the regions is less than those in metropolitan areas."
Yet that is far from the case in Inverell.
The forum's submission outlines how patients whose care is deemed non-urgent are expected to arrange their own transport for treatment, causing extra physical and emotional stress, as well as isolation from family and financial hardship.
"Travelling a three-hour return trip for treatment that should be available locally is an unreasonable expectation," the submission noted.
READ ALSO:
"The critical shortage of GPs also means Inverell residents are unable to access basic healthcare services, such as an appointment with a doctor, causing great distress and adversely impacting their quality of life.
"This also affects the health and wellbeing of the few GPs we have, as they have taken on extra, unsustainable workloads.
"The very real risk of burnout will further reduce the number of GPs practising in our community, and makes recruitment of new GPs highly challenging."
Forum members want the NSW Government to adopt a single employer model for Inverell's health services.
Designed by Murrumbidgee Local Health District, this model provides a tailored, coordinated pathway for doctors wanting to become rural generalists during their training in public health facilities and private GP practices.
It is gradually being adopted by other health districts in NSW.
The forum's other recommendations to the inquiry include:
"We call on the [NSW Government ] committee to use its platform to highlight the serious disparity between health services in rural and regional communities compared to metro areas and to promote action and solutions across governments and agencies to make primary healthcare equity a reality for all Australians," the submission noted.
According to the latest patient survey, published by the Bureau of Health Information, 2206 patients presented to the emergency department at Inverell Hospital in the April to June 2023 period.
Yet patient satisfaction with Inverell Hospital lags behind comparable other hospitals, such as Armidale and Moree.
Eighty per cent of patients treated at Moree rated their care very good, compared with just 67 per cent of patients surveyed in the past year at Inverell hospital.
Furthermore, less than three quarters of those patients in Inverell surveyed believed the health professionals who treated them had sufficient information to treat their charges.
The parliamentary committee inquiring into rural health services must make its recommendations within two years.
But that can't come soon enough for members of the Inverell Health Forum, who consist of councillors, doctors, medical practice managers, Aboriginal health service providers and community members.
They are calling for primary healthcare equity within a reasonable distance of their residences, in line with metro area norms.
Their concerns have been heeded by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
He has submitted a Bill to split the health district and return control and decision-making to the region, rather than where it currently resides, with the Hunter New England Health District in Newcastle.
Separate to the health forum's submission, Mr Marshall has called on Health Minister Ryan Park to intervene and restore medical staff coverage at Inverell Hospital's emergency department as soon as possible.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.