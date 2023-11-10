The curtain was raised on the 2023 CAPERS matinee performance on Friday, November 10, to thunderous applause - in a fitting acknowledgement of talent and 12 months of preparation that have gone into the show.
This year marks the 11th CAPERS, staged at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC), with the theme 'Looking Back, Looking Forward'.
CAPERS is far from "just a kids show", but rather a professionally produced performance with as much sound and lighting rig used at TRECC as for any event, including big screens and broadcast quality video, state-of-the-art lighting with spectacular special effects, and all the trimmings of a fully professional show.
The resulting polished production is the result of 12 months of hard work, involving parents and teachers working with the students to prepare choreography, make costumes, learn songs and create supporting art work.
NSW Department of Education arts coordinator for Tamworth Di Hall previously told the Leader this year's CAPERS would "look back to our origins with our traditional owners of the land, and then we're looking forward to what we can do in the future".
Ms Hall said CAPERS also encourages the kids to build on their confidence and resilience.
"It's also the performance, as it is about losing yourself in a situation, and it uses not only the whole brain but the whole body - it is only the arts that can do that," she said.
CAPERS is the largest school spectacular in the region, and this year features more than 1700 students from as far away as Lightning Ridge and Glen Innes.
CAPERS shows will be held at 7pm on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11.
Tickets are on sale at Entertainment Venues.
