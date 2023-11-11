Safety has been improved at the historic Moore Creek Dam near Tamworth after flooding caused a range of damage at the site last year.
Located north west of Tamworth in the Upper Moore Creek Valley, the dam was damaged in a significant flood event during the La Nina season in 2022.
The 18.6 metre dam was built in 1898 as the town's original water supply but silted up within 15 years and so was no longer used as a reservoir.
Like many other dams across the State, Crown Lands manages the site as legacy infrastructure, as the previous operator no longer exists.
The dam's access track has been repaired to eliminate washouts, flood debris has been removed from the dam wall and adjoining areas, and safety fencing has been reinstated.
Repairs will enable access to the dam wall by vehicles for monitoring and inspection of the site.
The removal of flood debris will provide free flow of water over the watercourse and reduce the risk of debris building up and potentially damaging the dam structure.
The safety fence has also been reinstated, providing increased safety for those using the site as well as minimising the chance of falls.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Moore Creek Dam is one of three dam sites managed by Crown Lands, the others being Junction Reefs Dam near Mandurama and Cowarra Creek Tailings Dam near Bredbo.
"This work by Crown Lands will ensure the ongoing safety of the Moore Creek Dam, improve access to the site, and also reduce any ongoing damage to the structure which is an historic part of the Tamworth region," Mr Kamper said.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.