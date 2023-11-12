A home in Moore Creek named after a family Daschund dog called Ted has won two major accolades at a prestigious awards night for country architecture.
The three-bedroom house at 6 Mulga Place in Moore Creek was awarded the Residential Architecture Houses and James Barnett awards at the Australian Institute of Architects Country Division Awards on Friday, October 21.
The family of four's home was designed by Newcastle-based Maxwell and Page which was established by architect Eddie Page who worked at Studio 2 and Hill Lockhart in Tamworth during his university years.
"We were talking about Ted slinking himself like a big sausage dog around the place... and dogs and cats; how they always find the best place to hang out in the sun," Mr Page said.
"So we talked about what it is to design a house for comfort, as opposed to designing for a shopping list."
Mr Page said the north-facing house was created specifically for the sights and the climate of the Moore Creek area, with energy efficiency in mind.
"When we were designing, we were in the middle of a drought," Mr Page said.
"So a lot of thought went into retention of water, and being able to have gardens and spaces that can actually be sustained during drought."
The house that took one year to design and 18 months to construct was finished with a muted brown, grey and green palette to fit in with the eucalypt landscape, complete with central courtyard and fountained pond.
Mr Page said when the owners Eliza, Doug, their two small children and Ted the Daschund moved in they woke up to one of the most amazing sunrises they'd seen.
"They sent me a message. I think the first morning they woke up there," Mr Page said.
"They all got up excited like it was Christmas morning and then had breakfast and watched the sunrise, and they said; 'This house is just amazing. We love it'."
