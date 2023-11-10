Tamworth car dealer Mark Woodley has welcomed the additional 25 fast Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers that will be rolled out across regional NSW by Christmas.
"There's definitely a need for more infrastructure for electric vehicles," Mr Woodley, owner of Woodley's in Tamworth, said.
Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison was in Narrabri on Friday, November 10, to announce the state is on track to have an additional 25 NRMA fast chargers before the end of 2023.
"This will allow EV drivers to travel with confidence, further powering up local economies and investment in regional areas and increase the take-up rate of EVs," Ms Aitchison said.
Chargers in Moree, Inverell, Narrabri and Dorrigo were switched on in previous weeks, with another in Moree expected by the end of November, and Armidale will have another to add to the six already in the regional city.
Tamworth currently has five EV charging stations, with another near Woolworths in East Tamworth on Peel Street expected soon.
Mr Woodley said having more fast EV charging stations in NSW would give the two in every 100 of their customers in Tamworth who currently buy an EV from his dealership, the chance to go on longer trips during the holidays.
"For the country person, we're selling a lot of electric cars as a second car. But there doesn't seem to be the take-up in the country that there is in the cities," Mr Woodley said.
"There's a certain percentage of people who just love the whole EV concept. But there's also a portion of people who aren't prepared yet to do that until the infrastructure takes up."
There are currently 86 EVs registered in Tamworth as of November 10, which is more than double the number this time last year, according to the NSW Registration Snapshot.
But there is still a long way to go before petrol cars are "phased out" given the average vehicle is on the road for more than 15 years, according to an Electric Vehicle Council spokesperson.
"EV sales comprise approximately 8.4 per cent of all new car sales at a national level," the spokesperson said.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.