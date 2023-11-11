Imagine you could identify where threatened species live, simply by collecting a few samples of water?
This remarkable idea has become a reality, thanks to environmental DNA (eDNA) technology and the launch of the Great Australian Wildlife Search across the Murray-Darling Basin (MDB)
Tamworth and district residents are being invited to participate in the search to identify threatened species within the Murray-Darling Basin to support conservation efforts, but you will need to be quick to nab one of the remaining 160 free site reservations left across the MDB.
The search is a citizen science project, delivered by Odonata Foundation, to map and conserve wildlife populations across Australia. Great Australian Wildlife program manager, Sasha Wells said the project was now seeking a new wave of volunteers to support to assist this spring.
"The project is now open and will run through until November 27," she said.
"With just 160 free site reservations left across the MDB, we're encouraging local residents to get in quick - don't miss out on being part of making eDNA history."
To take part, community members need to visit the Great Australian Wildlife Search website, reserve a site near them they would like to conduct eDNA sampling at, and a free kit will be sent out.
"You are then welcome to collect the water sample at a time convenient to you up until November 27, at which point lab analysis and reporting commences," Ms Wells said.
By engaging citizen scientists in data collection and analysis, Ms Wells said the project aimed to empower individuals and communities to actively contribute to wildlife conservation efforts.
"The project seeks to protect and preserve Australia's rich biodiversity for future generations," Ms Wells said.
"The sampling helps scientists identify and locate the distribution of threatened aquatic species, such as the platypus, endangered fish and the Murray-River short-necked turtle, and in turn supports conservation efforts to protect them."
Ms Wells acknowledged the importance of local residents and volunteers.
"This initiative thrives on community engagement - the data we collect wouldn't be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of our citizen scientists," she said.
"The program simply wouldn't exist without their involvement."
Ms Wells said a dedicated community member had already signed up and conducted eDNA water sampling at five sites local to his property.
"When asked what inspired him to volunteer, he said waterways were 'a lifeblood in the environment... so understanding current populations, issues and threats is a key part of planning appropriate strategies for protection of our environment and its inhabitants'," she said.
Ms Wells said Odonata Foundation was an environmental conservation organisation dedicated to saving threatened species.
"The foundation has a focus on innovative research, community engagement, and sustainable solutions, working to conserve biodiversity and create a more harmonious relationship between humans and nature," she said.
