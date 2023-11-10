As we again commemorate the sacrifice, bravery and loss experienced in war, I encourage the community to reflect on the impact our servicemen and women have had on the lives we live today.
It's important that every Remembrance Day, we thank those who came before us, and those who are serving now for protecting the rights, the values, and the lifestyle we enjoy today.
I hope residents across the region were able to attend commemoration services held by our local RSL. I particularly want to thank Mark Atkins for launching his and James Morrison's incredible performance of The Last Post at Tamworth Town Hall.
Sport has always played a significant role in the health and wellbeing of regional communities like ours.
We know that participation in sport has incredible positive impacts on the physical and mental wellbeing of our people.
That's why I'm always in awe at the incredible amount of work done by those who keep our grassroots clubs operational, providing kids and the community with an outlet every weekend.
It's no small feat to keep a sporting club running, particularly when it's on a tight budget and I thank those who continue to put the hours in to keep people on the pitch.
I continue to do everything I can to support these clubs, ensuring that the government continues to make grant opportunities available to upgrade infrastructure of provide equipment.
There are currently two key grants available to local sporting organisations which I'd like to ensure the community is aware of.
The first is the Level Playing Field Program, which is designed to ensure women and girls have equitable access to sport and recreation facilities.
Projects funded may include new changerooms at the local rugby club, because we all know that the women's game is growing at an astonishing rate.
Outdated and non-inclusive facilities can be a real barrier to participation, and this fund is designed to address that imbalance.
The other fund I'd like the community to be aware of is the Local Sport Grant Program, which provides smaller grants for things like equipment, or small infrastructure upgrades.
If you'd like any more information in relation to these grants, please visit my website at www.kevinanderson.com.au and follow the links to grants. Or alternatively, you can contact my office on 6766 1422 to discuss these, and more opportunities.
Wishing you all the best for the weeks ahead, and good luck to those who apply for grants!
