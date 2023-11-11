On Monday I will travel to Sydney's Rosehill Gardens and join Deputy Mayor Judy Coates and Councillors Mark Rodda and Helen Tickle for the LGNSW Annual Conference.
The all-important consideration of motions, which shape Local Government policy direction for the coming year will take place from Sunday 12 November 2023.
Council has submitted a motion about responsible pet ownership and addressing the impact of cats on all wildlife.
The motion is that Local Government NSW calls on the NSW State Government to address the impact of cats on wildlife by amending the Companion Animals Act to:
1. Mandate the desexing of all cats by six months of age with the exception of those owned by registered breeders and holding a valid permit for each litter;
2. Tighten the laws allowing the issue of permits for breeders and the ability to use the same permit for subsequent litters;
3. Provide funding to Councils and not-for-profit rescue organisations for specific reduced cost desexing programs;
4. Mandate the containment of all domestic/pet cats either within a dwelling and/or within an external enclosure; and
5. Provide significantly increased funding for on-ground resources to enforce enclosures and investigate and enforce laws relating to illegal breeders.
Of course, the proposed amendments will not achieve the intended outcomes without accompanying state funding to enable the enforcement of the changes.
Without funding to enforce desexing and ensure containment in enclosures, the number of both pet cats and strays will continue to increase with a corresponding increase in wildlife deaths.
Next week I am also excited to be attending the Stand Tall event for our region's youth at TRECC.
An accredited suicide prevention charity, Stand Tall features inspirational speakers and musical acts, and has been designed to fill students with hope, purpose and inspiration.
The event first came to Tamworth last year and has returned thanks to overwhelming demand from schools and the community.
It is fantastic to see events of this calibre return to our region, and that they have extended the program with a parents and community night this year.
