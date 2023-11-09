The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth celebrates 135 years of light

By Emma Downey
November 9 2023 - 5:45pm
The air was charged with excitement as more than 70 children, ranging in age from pre-school to junior high school, wound their way through numerous electricity-based activities at the Tamworth Powerstation Museum on Thursday, November 9.

