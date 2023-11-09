The air was charged with excitement as more than 70 children, ranging in age from pre-school to junior high school, wound their way through numerous electricity-based activities at the Tamworth Powerstation Museum on Thursday, November 9.
Museum operations and visitor engagement officer Naomi Blakey said Tamworth was recognised as the first municipality in Australia to have electric street lighting, and students were among many locals who joined museum staff and volunteers for a special open day to celebrate 135 years of light within the country music capital.
Children's activities ranged from a robotic charger and pushbike generators to renewables displays, demonstrating wind and solar power sources.
A Model T Ford, courtesy of John Smith and the Tamworth Classic Car Club, sat side-by-side with an electric car to demonstrate how far mechanics have come in shape, size and operation, while the wood-fired John Fowler steam engines remained a firm favourite with younger visitors.
"Students were able to look back at where we have come from, while our activities also consider the future capabilities of electricity, such as electric vehicles," she said.
The museum's John Fowler steam engines were at the centre of the display - the only two of their type operating in the world and working replicas of the 1888 Crompton Pattern No 15 Dynamos, which represent the beginnings of electric street lighting in Tamworth.
READ ALSO:
There were plenty of other historical displays within the main building which houses hundreds of different light bulbs, radios and other electric household appliances, plus the discovery room, where Ms Blakey said children could try electric circuits and hand generators.
Tamworth has long been recognised as progressive and innovative, and this helped propel civic development, along with like-minded council and aldermen, who Ms Blakey said could see the city's future was electric.
"Tamworth had 25 electric street lights, running 21.5 kilometres, six years before Melbourne and more than 15 years before Sydney," she said.
As the rest of the nation slowly caught up, Ms Blakey said Tamworth continued to lead the way in power generation and supply in regional areas for many years.
"Before it was connected to the State Grid in 1958, Tamworth's Marius Street powerstation - where the Power House Hotel now stands - supplied electricity across the North West NSW," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.