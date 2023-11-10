Biodiversity, tyrannosaurus, sincerity, and croquembouche - how good are your spelling skills?
Two students from the New England region have proven they can hold their own when it comes to spelling, having represented their schools at the NSW Premier's Spelling Bee state finals in Sydney, on Friday, November 3.
Uralla Central School Year 5 student Lilla Dawson represented the region in the senior competition, for Years 5 and 6, while Tamworth South Public School Year 4 student Emily Hammond represented the region in the junior competition, for Years 3 and 4.
As the competition is open to all NSW government primary, central and community schools, it had a starting field of nearly 180,000 NSW public school students. Lilla and Emily bettered more than 90,000 students to compete against the top 30 spellers in their age groups.
Having made it to the fourth round of the Sydney finals, Lilla said she stumbled on "a piece of wood" at the end.
"To quote Lilla, she got 'stuffed on a piece of wood', when asked to spell 'mahogany', to finish equal 14th in the state," said her teacher at Uralla Central School, Katie Hunt.
"Students in the competition are provided with lists of words to practice for the first three rounds of the finals, but from the fourth round they can be asked to spell any word."
Mrs Hunt said Lilla was "a stand out speller", demonstrating very competent English skills, while her creative writing skills are very descriptive - "she's a very good English student".
It has been 'a few years' since Uralla Central had taken part in the spelling bee, and Mrs Hunt said Lilla was keen to try again next year.
Tamworth South Public School (TSPS) student, Emily Hammond, was another "top speller in her class", said her principal, Tara Grant.
"This was Emily's second attempt at the spelling bee, and her best result, placing 28th in the state," Mrs Grant said.
To enter the competition, Mrs Grant said TSPS students started with a "spell-off" in class with the best two progressing to the next round to compete against other schools in a regional round.
A series of rounds were held at the regional level of the competition until the final top 30 spellers in their age group (junior or senior) were identified, who then progressed to the final in Sydney.
Words for the competition are provided by Macquarie Dictionary and there is always a high level of difficulty, with such favourites as "biodiversity, tyrannosaurus, sincerity, and croquembouche - to name a few", Mrs Grant said.
Emily and Lilla travelled to Sydney with their families to compete in the state finals which were held in ABC Radio's Ultimo studios.
The NSW Premier's Spelling Bee is held annually to help primary school students expand their vocabularies and improve their spelling.
Students from Year 2 to Year 6 compete in a program that includes activities encouraging them to become more confident users of language through broadening their vocabulary, and promotes improved literacy skills.
