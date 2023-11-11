Dear valued subscriber,
Our mental health, if you ask me, is something we all need to pay a little more attention to.
As journalist we can bare witness to things a lot of people won't see in their lifetime. Things that will stay with us, for years, or decades to come.
We attend accidents, house fires, see people at their lowest ebb, and sometimes try to lend comfort in situations we have no control over.
In my 30 plus years as a journalist I have been to crashes, searched for the body of a missing man from a very small plane, covered house fires where someone has lost everything, including the life of a dear one, even spoken to a man who survived a crocodile attack as he was being hauled away on a stretcher.
It's just what we do, so in a way, you don't have to.
But it was the scene of a fire, which happened when I was a child living in another state that shall remain nameless, that will stay with me forever.
The house belonged to an elderly couple. They lived just up the street, on the corner. Sadly, one of them did not make it out alive.
I remember that. I take it with me everywhere.
Sometimes as journalists we become hardened to what is happening right in front of us. We'll tell you we are ok to go to that crash, that fire, that awful scene and then write about it for our readers.
But sometimes we're not. Sometimes we can be so affected we don't even know it.
Sometimes it can hit us hours, days, even weeks later. Even what might seem like a lifetime later.
On my way to work on Thursday I saw something that warmed my heart.
A very frail, elderly man being assisted along the footpath by two - what looked like - council workers in their high viz gear.
He was shuffling along, and one of the men was supporting his arm, making sure he did not trip or fall.
Now, I don't know what happened in the lead up to this, but I do know we could use more of it. And that's support. Well done lads!
Mentally, life can be a bit of a bitch sometimes. But it helps to know we have supporters in our lives, whether that's at home or at work. Some people don't.
So that's why I say we all need to pay a little more attention - to ourselves and others.
Tomorrow, Monday, November 13, 2023, is World Kindness Day, the perfect day to start taking care of yourself and others.
So in the vein of World Kindness Day my 'stories of the week' are all good news stories.
Here students put their creative talents to the test. A learning module also giving them a better understanding of the farm-to-plate concept. Well done everyone who was involved!
Mitch Small is enjoying his job and most of all his life. So what, or rather who, is his driving force?
The push to create an astro-tourism trail that includes the Tamworth observatory is gaining some legs. And why not too, we have one of the best facilities in the country right here in our own backyard. If you haven't already it would pay you to check it out.
And just finally, we always welcome your feedback, your story suggestions, or letters to the editor.
If you would like to get in touch email us at mail.ndl@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call us on 67 681200.
So that's it from me this week. I hope you enjoy what remains of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor, The Northern Daily Leader
