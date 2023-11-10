A WOMAN had downed six schooners of beer at a Tamworth pub before jumping behind the wheel and crashing into a car on the side of the road.
Veronica Gay Fulwood fronted Tamworth Local Court this week where she pleaded guilty to one count of high-range drink driving.
Court documents reveal police officers were called to Evans Street, Westdale, at about 9:23pm on October 1, 2023, following reports of a car crash.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a red Skoda Octavia sedan, driven by Fulwood, had crashed into a white Holden Colorado ute which was stopped on the side of the road.
Police questioned the 49-year-old at the scene, and noticed she smelt of intoxicating liquor, had slurred speech, glazed eyes, and was unsteady on her feet.
Fulwood returned a positive blood alcohol reading at the scene, and was taken to Tamworth Police Station.
Agreed police facts tendered to the court state Fulwood blew a reading of 0.237, almost five times the legal limit, at the police station.
She told officers she had drunk six schooners of beer at The Pub on Gunnedah Road before getting behind the wheel, with her last drink at around 8:30pm.
At the time of the crash, she was speaking to a friend on the phone via Bluetooth.
In court, the 49-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of high-range drink driving.
The court heard Fulwood had nothing on her criminal record, and magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared to gain some insight into the offending.
She adjourned the matter until January 2024 for the report to be prepared.
The 49-year-old has been suspended from driving since she was charged.
