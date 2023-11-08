There's a new name and a sharpened focus, but an event that has showcased agricultural technology for the past two years is returning with the same promise of highlighting to the industry the enormous potential and opportunity in the agricultural innovation sector.
Organised by ACM Rural Events, AgSmart Connect is back in Tamworth from March 6 to 7 next year, where it was first staged in 2022, with exhibitor registrations and sponsorship opportunities now open.
Lupe Prada, Commercial Manager ACM Rural Events, said the change from AgSmart Expo to AgSmart Connect was a reflection of the renewed emphasis on not only presenting new technology updates and developments, but also giving attendees the ideas and knowledge to put them into practice in their own agricultural businesses.
"Three years on, we're more than an expo now, so we wanted to make the information and education seminars the heart of the event. This event is about education and bringing people together. Connecting them through agri-innovation, AgSmart Connect will be a forum for agri-innovation providers to engage with farmers, investors and the agri-curious from across the industry," Ms Prada said.
"We want to show ag technology innovation is accessible to anyone who wants to grow the profitability and viability of their business.
"This is about demonstrating there's no reason to be intimidated by the amazing level of innovation out there, it's about giving attendees the tools and information they need to employ it practically in their operations."
AgSmart Connect will be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC), with seminar rooms for speakers at the centre of the event space and the exhibitor stands wrapping around these speaker areas.
A new feature next year is the addition of an outdoor networking space with food trucks, and a business lounge for exhibitors.
"As well as being an educational and seminar-led event, it's also a platform for suppliers of agricultural and agro-industrial products, services and technology nationally to connect and explore new opportunities and perspectives that could benefit and grow their own businesses," Ms Prada said.
Registrations for AgSmart Connect are now open, with the incentive of a special early bird offer that gives exhibitors the opportunity to lock in their stand at the 2022 price. This is open until December 15 2023.
"In 2024, we're raising the bar on this event because we see the enormous potential and opportunities around it. We know that a big part of its success is our exhibitors who commit time, resources and energy to participating, so we want to give something back to them with this early bird deal that reflects 2022 pricing, a saving of 10 per cent," Ms Prada said.
Potential exhibitors can visit agsmartconnect.com.au, email agsmartconnect@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or phone 02 6768 5800 to learn more.
For businesses interested in coming on board as a sponsor, there are also attractive packages available, and a dedicated sponsors page can be found on the same link.
"With connection at its core, AgSmart Connect is Australia's most accessible agri-innovation event, connecting attendees to like-minded exhibitors, who are there to offer expert guidance and knowledge around technology innovations. By providing a platform for education and connection, our aim is to inspire growth in agri-innovation as a means of helping secure the future of agriculture in Australia," Ms Prada said.
Potential exhibitors and sponsors can also contact Ms Prada at lupe.prada@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on +61 472 679 196, or ACM Rural Events sales executive Ananya Singhal at ananya.singhal@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on +61 435 034 091.
